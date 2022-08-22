Calif. Seeks 9th Circ.'s Approval To Intervene In EEOC Case

By Dorothy Atkins (August 22, 2022, 11:07 PM EDT) -- The state of California has asked the Ninth Circuit for the second time to allow it to intervene in a high-profile case in which the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission struck an $18 million sexual harassment and retaliation settlement with Activision Blizzard. In its second opening brief filed in consolidated appeals, the California Civil Rights Department, which was formerly called the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, argued Friday that the trial court erred in refusing the state's bid to intervene in the case to challenge the EEOC's proposed eight-figure deal with the Santa Monica-based gaming company. The EEOC can't adequately...

