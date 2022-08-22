Vaxart Investors Seek Initial OK Of $12M Deal In Fraud Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (August 22, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in Vaxart has urged a California federal court to give its initial OK to a $12 million settlement with the biotechnology company over allegations it pumped its stock price with deceptive headlines about a COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that it's a favorable outcome for investors. The investors said in a Friday filing that the settlement amount, totaling just over $12 million, should be compared to the "real risk" they wouldn't recover anything after summary judgment, trial and likely appeals that could extend years into the future. They also noted, among other things, that Vaxart and its leadership...

