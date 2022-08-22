AME Church Pastors Add ERISA Claims To Retirement Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 22, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A group of pastors amended their suit alleging that the African Methodist Episcopal Church's retirement fund is missing over $90 million in assets, adding claims that the church's "catastrophic failure" to properly oversee the fund violates federal benefits law. On Friday in Tennessee federal court, the pastors in the consolidated proposed class action filed an amended complaint adding seven alternative claims for relief under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act in the event that the court finds the church's retirement plan is governed by federal law. In the 89-page updated complaint, the pastors alleged the AME church had neglected its fiduciary...

