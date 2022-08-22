Ben & Jerry's Can't Block West Bank Licensing Deal

By Elliot Weld (August 22, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge on Monday denied Ben & Jerry's request to block its parent company Unilever from selling its products in the West Bank, saying the ice cream maker had not shown it would suffer irreparable harm as a result of the licensing deal. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter rejected Ben & Jerry's argument that the sale of its products in the Israeli-occupied territory would undermine its ability to protest some issues "by launching the exact same quality products with the exact opposite social mission stance," and would create confusion "as to who owns Ben & Jerry's social mission." The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS