SkyWest Must Face Drink Cart Injury Suit, 10th Circ. Says

By Linda Chiem (August 23, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit said SkyWest Airlines must face a passenger's personal injury suit alleging a flight attendant carelessly struck her with a beverage cart, finding that federal law governing airline operations doesn't shield SkyWest from the passenger's claims. A three-judge panel of the appeals court on Monday reversed a Utah district court's dismissal of Kelly Day's suit seeking damages for injuries she allegedly sustained when a SkyWest flight attendant rammed a beverage cart into her shoulder aboard a January 2019 flight from Oregon to Texas. The panel said Day's negligence and breach of contract claims are not preempted by the Airline...

