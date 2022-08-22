2 Firms Tapped To Lead YieldStreet Investor Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 22, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise LLP and Sonn Law Group PA will represent a proposed class of investors in a suit alleging online investing platform YieldStreet Inc. offered "riskier-than-junk bond investments" to the public. In a Monday filing in New York federal court, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero appointed YieldStreet investor Lawrence Tjok lead plaintiff in the case, saying that he was "persuaded that Peiffer Wolf and Sonn Law can adequately represent the class here" as long as the two-firm legal team doesn't duplicate any legal service offerings or ask for a higher attorney fee or reimbursements as a result...

