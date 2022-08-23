Ex-US Atty Erskine Joins Polsinelli In Atlanta

By Lynn LaRowe (August 22, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine has joined Polsinelli PC's office in Atlanta, the firm said Monday, coming on board as part of a concentrated push by the firm to bulk up its government investigations group. Erskine boasts nearly 20 years of experience as a federal prosecutor, beginning in 2001 as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In 2004, Erskine made a lateral move to become an assistant in the Northern District of Georgia and was elevated to the role of first assistant in 2015. Erskine was serving as the office's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS