3 Insurers Accused Of Contract Breach Over Hurricane Laura

By Alex Schuman (August 23, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Two hotels and a strip mall in Louisiana filed lawsuits in Bayou State federal court against three different insurers, accusing each of breaching contracts by failing to cover damage from Hurricane Laura. Independent Specialty Insurance Co., Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. and Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. are each targeted in one of the lawsuits filed Monday by attorney Wells T. Watson of Baggett McCall Burgess Watson Gaughan & Andrus LLC. He represents all three businesses in their Western District of Louisiana filings. The businesses are part of a small rush of federal civil suits demanding coverage as Aug. 27, the two-year...

