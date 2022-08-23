BofA Misled Small Cos. On PPP Loan Forgiveness, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (August 23, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of misguiding small businesses about the Paycheck Protection Program, resulting in those businesses being on the hook for thousands of dollars when their pandemic-era loans were later deemed ineligible for forgiveness. Modern Perfection LLC, a Maryland-based home remodeling company, and Fruitful Bear LLC, a Washington-based home renovation company, filed their complaint Monday in Maryland federal court on behalf of U.S. borrowers who received a PPP loan from Bank of America but were denied loan forgiveness because they used the loan proceeds to pay so-called 1099 workers, or because...

