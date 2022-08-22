Pay Expert Cops To Taking Illegal $400K Insider Payday

By Pete Brush (August 22, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A California executive compensation expert told a Manhattan federal judge that he made illegal bets on a pharmaceutical sector client company that had been targeted for acquisition by global giant Sanofi SA, copping to insider trading charges. Frank Glassner, 69, pled guilty to a count of securities fraud at an unannounced hearing before U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman on Friday. Glassner agreed to forfeit $368,000 and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6, according to a press statement. "Glassner misappropriated his client's material, nonpublic information about an upcoming acquisition to make personal trades and line his own pockets," U.S. Attorney...

