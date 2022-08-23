Sushi Bar Says Insurer Must Cover Suit Over Mislabeled Fish

By Ganesh Setty (August 23, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Chicago sushi restaurant urged an Illinois federal court to deny Society Insurance's bid to avoid coverage of a proposed class action accusing the restaurant of fraudulently mislabeling some of its offerings in place of cheaper, inferior fish. In a brief Monday opposing the insurer's motion for judgment on the pleadings, Bangkok Video and Grocery Inc., which operates as Gorilla Sushi Bar on Clark, said the proposed class action filed by John Daly alleges at least potentially unintentional acts that would trigger Society's duty to defend. Daly's claims are frivolous, the restaurant added, arguing that he is not a member of...

