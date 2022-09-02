Reed Smith Hires Fangda Arbitration Lawyer From Hong Kong

By Joyce Hanson (September 2, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Global law firm Reed Smith LLP said it has appointed an established international arbitration lawyer from Fangda & Partners to join the firm as a partner in the London office. Matthew Townsend will serve as a partner with Reed Smith's London and Hong Kong litigation team and international arbitration practice, the law firm said Aug. 22. He joins from Fangda's Hong Kong office, where he was counsel and focused his practice on disputes related to mergers and acquisitions, energy, infrastructure, construction and technology. Founded in London in 1920, the firm Richards Butler opened a Hong Kong office in 1980, according to...

