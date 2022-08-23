La. Plantation Loses Bid For COVID-19 Business Coverage

By Elizabeth Daley (August 22, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge denied the historic plantation where "Mandingo" was filmed coverage from Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. for hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic-related business losses, citing prior cases preventing similar coverage. Senior U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle wrote in his order Wednesday that "Aside from one state appellate court decision, jurisprudence applying Louisiana law is consistent: COVID-19 does not present direct physical loss or damage so as to trigger insurance policy provisions for lost business income or necessary extra expense." A Louisiana plantation is not entitled to coverage for pandemic-related losses from Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance...

