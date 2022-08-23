Insurer Says No Coverage For Real Estate Co.'s Text Blasts

By Josh Liberatore (August 23, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- An insurer shouldn't have to defend a real estate brokerage from an underlying class action alleging that the company violated Washington's consumer protection laws by sending unsolicited promotional text messages, it told a Washington federal court, pointing to an exclusion for violations of those types of statutes. In a complaint filed Monday, General Star National Insurance Co. said it has no duty to defend or indemnify Asset Realty LLC, known as Century 21 Northwest, or its founder, Chad Storey, from a proposed class action in Washington state court. The underlying suit alleged that Century 21 Northwest and Storey violated Washington's Consumer...

