Goldman Sachs' Gender Bias Suit Gets Class Restriction

By Patrick Hoff (August 23, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge restricted who can be part of a long-running class action accusing Goldman Sachs of systemic gender bias, ruling that employees must have worked at the financial institution long enough to have gone through a performance review that impacted their pay. In a 12-page order Monday, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres granted Goldman Sachs' bid to reconsider the 2018 decision to certify the nearly 12-year-old class action, but said not every member class had to prove concrete harm as this would undermine the superiority requirement of class actions. A New York federal judge restricted who can be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS