Oracle Earns Billions Illegally Selling Net User Data, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (August 23, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Privacy rights advocates have hit Oracle with a proposed class action in California federal court claiming the database management company violates privacy and federal wiretap laws by illegally gathering and selling personal information of millions of web surfers worldwide — earning billions annually. In a 69-page complaint filed Friday, the advocates alleged Oracle has amassed a vast number of detailed profiles, or digital "dossiers," on millions of people worldwide and has made $42.4 billion in annual revenue selling to private and governmental entities the personal information of anyone who uses the internet for everyday activities. Oracle illegally gathers the information — including addresses, race, political...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS