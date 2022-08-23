Walmart Hit With $4.4M Verdict In Shopper's Race Bias Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (August 22, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An Oregon state jury hit Walmart with a $4.4 million verdict Friday, finding that the retail giant owes a shopper $400,000 in noneconomic damages and $4 million in punitive damages after a loss prevention employee racially profiled him and called the police as he was shopping for a refrigerator light bulb. According to the verdict form, a jury found Walmart liable for negligent supervision or retention, and for violating a relatively new Oregon state statute — ORS 30.845 — which was enacted in 2019 and allows a person to seek civil damages against anyone who knowingly calls a police officer to infringe on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS