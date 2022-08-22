Indivior Loses Bid For Early Win In 'Product Hop' MDL

By Hailey Konnath (August 22, 2022, 11:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday refused to hand Indivior an early win in sprawling antitrust litigation alleging the drugmaker monopolized the market for the opioid addiction treatment suboxone, ruling that the claims rest on issues of fact that belong before a jury. In an 87-page order, U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg rejected two motions for summary judgment from Indivior PLC, formerly known as Reckitt Benckiser Inc. Notably, the judge found that the plaintiffs in the suit have adequately laid out the ways in which Indivior's alleged conduct could have resulted in higher consumer prices. And a genuine issue of...

