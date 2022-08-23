Verizon, Fiber Co. Can't Hang Up Fee Fights With Rochester

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 23, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge is dialing up a pair of trials to decide how much the city of Rochester can charge telecom companies to do business in town, denying Verizon and Crown Castle Fiber LLC early victories in two suits over the allegedly excessive fees. Both Cellco Partnership, which does business as Verizon Wireless, and Crown Castle have accused the city of Rochester of charging excessive facilities fees for the companies' telecom projects, violating state and federal law. In both cases, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford on Monday denied dueling motions for summary judgment filed by the companies and...

