DOJ Defends Concrete Price-Fixing Case From Dismissal

By Matthew Perlman (August 23, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a Georgia federal court that its criminal case accusing a concrete company and four individuals of fixing prices, rigging bids and allocating markets for ready-mix concrete properly alleges an overarching conspiracy. The DOJ responded Monday to a flurry of motions from Evans Concrete LLC and four individuals indicted on antitrust charges over an alleged conspiracy enforcers say was in place from 2010 until 2016 in the Savannah area. The agency argued in response to a joint dismissal bid that the indictment alleges the named defendants and others carried out a single conspiracy through multiple means...

