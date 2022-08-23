9th Circ. Panel Will Review Calif. Arbitration Law Again

By Lauren Berg (August 22, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit panel that largely upheld California's law banning mandatory arbitration agreements in the workplace on Monday withdrew its decision to take another look at the law following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the U.S. and California Chambers of Commerce argued invalidated the law. Two of the three judges on the panel voted to take a fresh look at the case in which the divided panel last September partially reversed a preliminary injunction awarded to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other businesses groups that challenged the law, known as A.B. 51. "A majority of the panel has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS