New Orleans Short-Term Rental Law Found Unconstitutional

By Joyce Hanson (August 23, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has found that a New Orleans ordinance regulating short-term rentals available via platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo is unconstitutional, saying that the 2019 law illegally discriminates against out-of-state property owners. A three-judge circuit panel said Monday that the city's law unfairly prohibits anyone from using a property as a short-term rental unless the owner has a permit because the city only offers permits for short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods if the property is the owner's primary residence and the owner has a homestead exemption for that property. Under Louisiana law, homeowners may receive such an exemption only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS