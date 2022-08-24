3 Firms To Lead Ferrari Brake Defect Suit

By Ryan Harroff (August 24, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has named attorneys at Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello PC, Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca LLP and Burger Law LLC as interim class counsel in a proposed class action over an alleged brake defect in Ferraris. James E. Cecchi, Michael J. Flannery and Gary K. Burger will handle all pretrial work including discovery and settlement negotiations, the court's order said Friday. Cecchi was also named interim liaison counsel between the court, class counsel and counsel for named plaintiff Jeffrey Rose. Cecchi, Flannery and Burger had asked the court to name them interim class counsel due...

