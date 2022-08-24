Calif. Court Reverses Denied Intervention in PG&E Crash Suit

By Collin Krabbe (August 24, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has overturned a lower court decision denying intervention in a wrongful death suit for the widow of a passenger killed in a PG&E helicopter crash, saying the widow's bid can be reconsidered on the merits. Court documents show Erica Martinez Wasdin, the surviving spouse of Jimmy Wasdin, filed a motion for leave to intervene in September in a San Francisco County Superior Court case initially filed by Ashley King, Wasdin's former spouse and the mother of his minor child. As personal representative, King filed the wrongful death suit against Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and PJ Helicopters...

