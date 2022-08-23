Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Allies Tell DC Circ. Green Card Delays Threaten Safety

By Rae Ann Varona (August 23, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Afghan and Iraqi allies suing the federal government over delays with their green card applications told the D.C. Circuit that a lower court's refusal to impose a deadline to address the delays endangers their lives given the deteriorating security conditions in their homelands.

A month after the circuit court refused to summarily reverse the lower court's order on the grounds that the merits of the allies' argument were unclear, the class of allies fought back against the government's argument that the order was not an appealable injunction but a procedural order "related only to the further progress of the litigation."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!