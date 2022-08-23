Ex-Cowen CCO Joins Sound Point In Top Compliance Post

By Al Barbarino (August 23, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- New York-based Sound Point Capital Management has hired Cowen Investment Management's longtime chief compliance officer as its own compliance chief and associate general counsel, the firm announced Tuesday. Attorney Andrea Sayago joins Sound Point, a credit-focused investment manager with more than $30 billion in assets, after spending more than a decade as Cowen's compliance chief. Sound Point's "growth trajectory and the impressive caliber of its 160 employees made it too compelling of an opportunity to pass up," Sayago said in the announcement. Spokespeople for Sound Point and Cowen did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. At Cowen, Sayago administered and oversaw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS