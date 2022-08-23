DOL Proposes Transaction Waivers Tied To Allianz Losses

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 23, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday proposed transaction exemptions covering about $600 million in payments made by companies affiliated with Blue Cross Blue Shield to employee retirement plans after a benefits trust incurred steep losses following stock market volatility at the start of the pandemic. The DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration proposed individual exemptions to prohibited transaction restrictions under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act covering 11 benefit pension plans sponsored by independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, who all blame precipitous investment losses on the strategy of investment manager Allianz Global Investors US LLC. The losses...

