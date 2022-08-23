NY Keeping NJ 'Hostage' In Port Policing Pact, Justices Told

By Ryan Harroff (August 23, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- New Jersey has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to let it unilaterally leave a bistate commission policing the historically mob-plagued shipping port it shares with New York, arguing the Empire State's stance on the issue would allow it to keep the Garden State "hostage to a compact forever." In its Monday brief for judgment on the pleadings, New Jersey cited the late Justice Antonin Scalia's concurrence from United States v. Winstar Corp. stating that governments do not sign away their sovereign powers by implication, and that such a ceding of authority must be laid out explicitly in an agreement if it is...

