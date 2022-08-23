5 Amici Back Drug Cos. Fighting Denial Of Patent Review

By Britain Eakin (August 23, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Two drugmakers received rare and broad amicus support this week in their bid to get the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel to review a decision ending their challenge to a Seagen Inc. cancer antibody patent under the board's controversial Fintiv policy. Amicus briefs in PTAB cases are unusual because parties have only seven business days to submit a brief. Despite the tight deadline, the PTAB Bar Association, the Public Interest Patent Law Institute, Medtronic Inc., the Computer and Communications Industry Association and Unified Patents all filed amicus briefs on Aug. 16 that were docketed Monday. The amici urged the Precedential Opinion Panel...

