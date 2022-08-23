Lawmakers Unveil New Version Of Media Competition Bill

By Andrew Karpan (August 23, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as well as Senate and House Judiciary Committee Chairs Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., have announced the latest version of a bill to give some journalism outlets limited antitrust immunity to bargain with Big Tech platforms like Google, a legislative effort that dates back to 2018. The latest version of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act surfaced in both the House and Senate on Monday, bringing with it the support of a number of notable Democratic politicians, in addition to a pair of Republicans, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana and Rep. Ken Buck...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS