Margaritaville Hotel Added To Florida Mixed-Use Development

By David Holtzman (August 23, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The latest Margaritaville hotel inspired by singer Jimmy Buffett is planned on a man-made lagoon as part of a large mixed-use development near Jacksonville, Florida, the companies behind the project announced Tuesday. PEBB Enterprises, a private equity firm, and developer Falcone Group plan to build the 130-room hotel in 2023 on Crystal Lagoon in St. John's County, according to a statement released by the two companies. The lagoon was developed as part of the 1,200-acre Beachwalk development, which also includes 170,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a medical office. Jimmy Buffett, right, at a preview event for Margaritaville...

