Usage Drops Justify Broader FCC Subsidy Base, Group Says

By Christopher Cole (August 23, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A think tank focused on free market policy said Tuesday that declines in traditional phone usage mean the Federal Communications Commission must look toward expanding the revenue base that pays for low-income telecom subsidies. The Free State Foundation's blog post favoring a broader fee base comes on the heels of a comprehensive FCC report to Congress urging lawmakers to provide the commission with clear legislative authority to make structural changes to the Universal Service Fund, or USF. Foundation scholar Seth Cooper argued in the post — which details long-term financial woes facing the universal subsidy program — that failure to expand the types...

