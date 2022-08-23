Insurer Says Washington State Condo Knew Of Old Damage

By Brent Godwin (August 23, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Country Casualty Insurance Co. is asking a federal judge in Washington state to dismiss a condo association's breach of contract claim, saying the association knew about exterior damage to condo units at the 40-year-old property years before it sued for coverage. In a motion filed Monday, Country Casualty and its fellow defendants said the Westboro Condominium Association knew about damage to exterior walls for approximately 10 years before it purchased an insurance policy in 2018. The insurer says the "known loss" rule — which says that coverage won't be paid out for a loss the insured had previous knowledge of —...

