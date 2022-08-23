Store Managers Can't Land Nationwide Wage Claim Collective

By Caleb Drickey (August 23, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge declined to conditionally certify a nationwide class of retail store managers suing over unpaid, off-the-clock work on the grounds that the court only held jurisdiction over disputes arising from injuries that took place in New York. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla concluded Monday that the Southern District of New York had no authority to oversee out-of-state wage claims but granted conditional certification to a collective of New York-based store managers pursuing off-the-clock wage claims against cosmetics retailer BlueMercury Inc. "Because plaintiffs have not, and indeed cannot, demonstrate a connection between the claims brought by the...

