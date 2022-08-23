Investor Sues SPAC Officers Over QuantumScape Buy

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 23, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of lithium-metal battery maker QuantumScape Corp. has sued the special-purpose acquisition company that took it public in 2020, alleging in a derivative Delaware Chancery Court complaint that the SPAC's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the go-public merger. Board members of the Westbury, NY-based SPAC Kensington Capital Sponsor LLC allowed the company to acquire San Jose, California-based QuantumScape Battery Inc. "without effectively doing any due diligence" so they could monetize their founder shares, the complaint unsealed on Tuesday alleges. The acquisition proxy statement "gave the false and misleading impression that the Kensington Board was made...

