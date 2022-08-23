Ex-Vitamin Shoppe CFO's Retaliation Claims Tossed In NJ

By Bill Wichert (August 23, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge said Tuesday that a former Vitamin Shoppe executive cannot pursue claims alleging he was denied at least $1.4 million in severance benefits in retaliation for objecting to a press release from its parent company because the denial of benefits occurred before the press release went out. U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals made that finding in granting a motion from Vitamin Shoppe and its fellow defendants to dismiss with prejudice the two retaliation-related counts of a four-count complaint from Charles Knight, formerly the executive vice president and chief financial officer of the nutritional supplement retailer....

