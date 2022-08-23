Bard Tells Mesh Jury Patient Didn't Prove What He Promised

By Cara Salvatore (August 23, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT) -- C.R. Bard Inc. gave closing arguments on Tuesday in a patient's trial over allegedly crumpling hernia mesh, telling a Rhode Island jury the man's lawyers repeatedly "broke promises" made in openings to prove that the plastic was not medical grade and much more. The case concerns what patient Paul Trevino said happened after he received his Ventralex Hernia Patch in 2008, which he said was made with plastic that wasn't meant to be used in humans. In 2017, experiencing blockages and pain, Trevino went in for another surgery, and his surgeon found the mesh had adhered to his bowel, he said....

