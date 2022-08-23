Sheppard Mullin Atty To Lead Nixon Peabody's Funds Group

By James Mills (August 23, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP continues expanding its corporate practice by bringing in a Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP investment management attorney as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Benedict Kwon, who spent almost five years at Sheppard Mullin, has joined the Nixon Peabody private equity and investment funds group as a co-leader, the firm announced Monday. His practice focuses on the formation of private investment funds though private equity, venture capital, credit, cryptocurrency and other means. He also handles the regulatory requirements associated with fund formation. Talking with Law360 Pulse just a few hours into his first day Tuesday,...

