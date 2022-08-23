JLL Can Pursue Defamation Claims Against Whistleblower

By Celeste Bott (August 23, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Jones Lang LaSalle can pursue defamation counterclaims against a former executive who claims in a whistleblower complaint that the real estate broker fired her for internally raising concerns of alleged violations of tax and securities laws and another executive's alleged misconduct, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday. Lareine Udell Steinfeld alleged in her September 2020 lawsuit that a member of Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc. used money from travel expense accounts for personal travel and says she was subsequently let go from the company after she raised her concerns with management. In a counterclaim, JLL argues that it was defamed when...

