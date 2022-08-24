Fake LA Billionaire Fleeced Investors Out Of $3.5M, Feds Say

By Elliot Weld (August 23, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles man was charged with creating false billionaire personas for himself and convincing two victims to give him $3.5 million for purported investments, which he never paid back. Russell Dwayne Lewis, 52, goes by several aliases and is charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney in Manhattan alleges that from 2016 to 2020, Lewis "engaged in a series of brazen schemes to misrepresent his identity, his wealth and his professional and personal background in order to defraud multiple individuals and at least one corporate entity."...

