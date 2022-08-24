'SNL' Creator, Ex-Cast Accused Of Enabling Teen Sex Assault

By Patrick Hoff (August 23, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A woman accusing former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Horatio Sanz of assaulting her as a teenager asked a New York state court Tuesday to add Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan and "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels to her suit, alleging they fostered and contributed to a predatory environment. In a 44-page proposed amended complaint, the woman — referred to as Jane Doe — said Sanz groomed her over the course of several seasons at the NBC mainstay, inviting her to the show's after-parties and allowing her to drink underage while Michaels, Fallon, Morgan and others looked on. Doe initially sued NBC and...

