Fox Rothschild Adds Ex-Division 1 Baseball Player As Partner

By Renee Hickman (September 8, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild has added a sports law attorney and former Division 1 college baseball player to its roster of partners in the entertainment and sports law department of its Dallas office. The addition of Christian Dennie gives Fox Rothschild LLP an attorney with experience in many areas of sports law, including investigations and compliance matters, drug test appeals and policies and Title IX investigations, among others, according to an Aug. 23 statement from the firm. Dennie, who joins Fox Rothschild from Barlow Garsek & Simon LLP, was himself a college baseball player. He played center field for the Division 1 team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS