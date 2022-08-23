George Lopez Joins Comics Suing Pandora Over Royalties

By Dorothy Atkins (August 23, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Comedian George Lopez hit Pandora with a $5.55 million copyright infringement suit in California federal court Tuesday, joining other high-profile comedians who have recently sued the streaming giant for allegedly profiting off their comedy acts without paying royalties or obtaining necessary licenses. In a 13-page complaint, the 61-year-old Los Angeles-based comedian accuses the music streaming service, which is owned by Sirius XM Radio Inc., of illegally streaming 37 of his works, including his albums "Right Now Right Now" and "Team Leader," without obtaining permission. "Industry giants, such as Pandora, took and exploited his works solely to make themselves money while knowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS