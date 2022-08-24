Ex-Linebacker Says NFL Blackballed Him Over Free Speech

By David Steele (August 24, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Five years after his last NFL game, former linebacker Junior Galette has sued the NFL for $300 million, accusing its teams of racially discriminating against him and blackballing him from the league because he exercised his free speech rights. In a complaint filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday, Galette, 34, compared the lack of interest in signing him since his contract expired in 2018 to Colin Kaepernick's absence from the NFL since 2016, the year he took a knee during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality. Galette included in his filing evidence of his speaking out late in...

