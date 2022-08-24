Conn. Orders Suspension Hearing For Atty Suspended In NY

By Christine DeRosa (August 24, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's disciplinary counsel has requested a suspension order against a New York-based attorney already suspended from practice in his state for failing to cooperate with a grievance complaint. The application for a suspension order against Peter A. Saad Jr. was filed earlier this month with Superior Court in Hartford. A remote hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19. Saad, who court documents said had an office in Riverhead, New York, and was admitted to the Connecticut bar in 2002, had a grievance complaint filed against him in Connecticut by another attorney, Scott Romano, after he failed to return $29,500 related to a New York real estate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS