Ariz. AG Brnovich Sued Over Law Blocking Police Recordings

By Kelly Lienhard (August 24, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and a group of Arizona news organizations have sued the state's attorney general over a new law that criminalizes filming the police within eight feet after the officer has ordered the recorder to stop, claiming the law is a blatant violation of constitutional rights. The nonprofit and the media groups filed a complaint against Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in Arizona federal court on Tuesday alleging that the new law would outlaw protected speech and would allow officers to make subjective decisions to arrest violators, infringing First and 14th Amendment rights. "By allowing police officers to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS