Cash App, Block Face Proposed Data Breach Class Action

By Katryna Perera (August 24, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Mobile payment companies Block Inc. and Cash App Investing LLC were hit with a proposed class action Tuesday over a December 2021 data breach that allegedly caused 8.2 million current and former Cash App customers' personally identifiable information, account numbers and trading activity to be publicly exposed. Plaintiffs Michelle Salinas and Raymel Washington, both users of Cash App Investing, filed their complaint in California federal court on behalf of all individuals nationwide whose private information was compromised because of the data breach. Salinas and Washington allege that Cash App and its parent company Block, formerly Square Inc., failed to exercise "reasonable...

