NFL Agent Seeks Full 3rd Circ. Rehearing In Poaching Spat

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 24, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- NFL agent Todd France has asked the Third Circuit to reconsider its decision to vacate his arbitration award based on its holding that he withheld evidence in arbitration proceedings with a rival agent, calling the original panel's decision erroneous. In a petition for rehearing en banc filed Tuesday, France argued that the three-judge panel's ruling invalidating his arbitration win against agent Jason Bernstein — in which the circuit held that France fraudulently withheld evidence supporting claims he allegedly poached one of Bernstein's clients — went against the court's "well-established principle" of leaving arbitration awards undisturbed. "Instead, the court vacated the award...

