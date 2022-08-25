Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Atty Must Face Claims Over NFL Concussion Case Fees

By Emily Lever (August 25, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has partially kept alive a suit against Mitnick Law Office from a litigation funder that says the firm's principal owes it $3 million in legal fees earned in the NFL concussion case, arguing that the funder can go forward with its case for collecting directly from the principal.

Balanced Bridge Funding LLC, the litigation funder, can keep pursuing several of its claims against attorney Craig Mitnick and his law firm alleging that they used the purchase of a house to shield attorneys' fees owed to the funder, U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler ruled Tuesday. Balanced Bridge can...

