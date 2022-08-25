Care Home Must Face Suit Over Resident's Fall In Auto Door

By Mike Curley (August 25, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has revived claims alleging that a personal care home's negligence led to an automatic door hitting and knocking over a 91-year-old man, saying the jury should decide whether the home was more familiar with the door's hazards and whether the man was careful of his own safety. In the opinion, the panel reversed summary judgment in favor of Felton Manor LLC in the suit brought by Virginia Lee Traver as administrator of Richard Baney's estate. According to the opinion, Baney had been a resident of the group home in July 2017, two years after the automatic swinging...

